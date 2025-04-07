Kevin Bacon's Slick New Horror Series Has Taken Over Prime Video's Charts

Amazon Prime Video is actively being dominated by one Mr. Kevin Bacon. The actor, best known for his roles in classics such as "Footloose" and "Tremors" (among many others), stars in the newly-unveiled Blumhouse horror-comedy series "The Bondsman." Though the show hasn't been out very long, it's pretty safe to declare it a big hit in the early going.

Advertisement

The series debuted all eight episodes of its first season on Prime Video at once on Thursday, April 3. Though certain shows get the weekly release treatment on the streamer, such as "The Boys," Amazon decided to go with a Netflix-style binge dump for this one. It paid off, as the series is currently the most-watched on all of Prime Video, per FlixPatrol. At the moment, it even ranks above the likes of "The Wheel of Time" and "Reacher", which just debuted its season 3 finale. That makes this a big winner for Blumhouse and Amazon, it seems.

"The Bondsman" centers on Hub Halloran (Bacon), a murdered bounty hunter who is resurrected by the Devil. He is then tasked with trapping and sending escaped demons back to hell, which he does with the help and, at times, hindrance of his estranged family. In taking on this deadly task, Hub also learns how his own sins condemned his soul, which leads him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music. The series was created by Grainger David, who was previously best known for his short film "The Chair." Now? He's got a successful streaming show on his hands.

Advertisement