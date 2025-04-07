Kevin Bacon's Slick New Horror Series Has Taken Over Prime Video's Charts
Amazon Prime Video is actively being dominated by one Mr. Kevin Bacon. The actor, best known for his roles in classics such as "Footloose" and "Tremors" (among many others), stars in the newly-unveiled Blumhouse horror-comedy series "The Bondsman." Though the show hasn't been out very long, it's pretty safe to declare it a big hit in the early going.
The series debuted all eight episodes of its first season on Prime Video at once on Thursday, April 3. Though certain shows get the weekly release treatment on the streamer, such as "The Boys," Amazon decided to go with a Netflix-style binge dump for this one. It paid off, as the series is currently the most-watched on all of Prime Video, per FlixPatrol. At the moment, it even ranks above the likes of "The Wheel of Time" and "Reacher", which just debuted its season 3 finale. That makes this a big winner for Blumhouse and Amazon, it seems.
"The Bondsman" centers on Hub Halloran (Bacon), a murdered bounty hunter who is resurrected by the Devil. He is then tasked with trapping and sending escaped demons back to hell, which he does with the help and, at times, hindrance of his estranged family. In taking on this deadly task, Hub also learns how his own sins condemned his soul, which leads him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music. The series was created by Grainger David, who was previously best known for his short film "The Chair." Now? He's got a successful streaming show on his hands.
Blumhouse scores a streaming hit with The Bondsman
Right now, particularly for fans of the show, the question is whether or not Amazon will give "The Bondsman" a second season. That said, it seems more than likely. It has a good standing relationship with Blumhouse, having previously released films together via the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" series. Also, given the fact that Blumhouse has a reputation for making projects on the cheap, one imagines the budget for this show was far smaller than that for something like "Wheel of Time."
Blumhouse is known best for producing horror movies such as "The Purge" and "Get Out," among many others. But the house that Jason Blum built has also been getting more into TV in recent years as the business has evolved. And while the studio usually sticks to horror, it has dabbled in other genres beyond that sandbox. Regardless, "The Bondsman" is right in the studio's wheelhouse.
As for Bacon, he's primarily a movie star, although he has occasionally dabbled in TV before, like when he starred in the Fox thriller series "The Following." He also tried to revive "Tremors" as a TV show, but Syfy didn't move forward with the project after the pilot was shot. Maybe that was a mistake? It appears viewers really get a kick out of watching Bacon mix it up with monsters on the small screen.
The cast for "The Bondsman" also includes Jennifer Nettles ("The Righteous Gemstones"), Damon Herriman ("Justified"), Beth Grant ("Mayfair Witches"), Maxwell Jenkins ("Lost in Space"), and Jolene Purdy ("Unseen").
"The Bondsman" is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.