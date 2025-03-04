The Bondsman Trailer Has Kevin Bacon Bounty Hunting For The Devil In New Horror Series

Judging from the just-released trailer, "The Bondsman" finds Bacon returning to the lunkheaded redneck mode that worked so well for him in "Tremors." He stars as Hub Halloran (what a name!), a bounty hunter who gets killed while attempting to apprehend a bail jumper and is coughed back up to Earth by the administrators of Hell, who believe his talents as a skip tracer can be put to good use among the living. In short, Hell wants him to track down demons who've slipped their restraints and returned to the planet. The good news for Hub is that he'll have an opportunity to continue living, thus giving him a second chance at being a decent father and husband. The bad news: if he lets so much as one demon get away, he'll go straight back to the underworld.

This pleasingly simple premise comes courtesy of Grainger David, who's helmed some acclaimed short films but has largely made his mark as a director of Nike and NFL commercials. We wouldn't have masters like Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, and Adrian Lyne without the advertisement industry, so don't hold David's lack of a completed feature film against him. Also, just look at that trailer! It's a blast punctuated with amusing bits of dialogue like "Did you take our son along for a demon fight yesterday?"

The supporting cast is aces, too. Country music singer and actor Jennifer Nettles plays Bacon's befuddled wife, Jolene Purdy ("Orange Is the New Black") co-stars as his underworld liaison, and the great character actor Beth Grant ("The Mindy Project") is along for the ride as his dispatcher. This feels like it might be something special.

"The Bondsman," which is an eight-episode limited series, blazes onto Prime Video on April 3, 2025.