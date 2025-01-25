35 Years Ago, A Box Office Bomb Spawned A Beloved Monster Movie Franchise

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"When my agent called me up and said 'giant worms underground' I was like, 'Oh my God. My career is in the toilet.'" Those are the words of Kevin Bacon, star of "Tremors," reflecting on his role in the now-beloved monster movie in the 2020 documentary "Making Perfection." While that is a wild pitch and, admittedly, the movie was not a big hit in its day, it by no means wound up in the toilet. On the contrary, it kickstarted one of the most surprisingly enduring franchises in the genre landscape. Sometimes, big things have humble beginnings.

This journey begins with screenwriters S.S. Wilson and Brent Maddock, who met in college and quickly became writing partners. They broke out in Hollywood with the unexpected success of the 1986 family-friendly sci-fi flick "Short Circuit." Once some hot new filmmakers hit it big, it's always about what's next. For this duo, it involved dusting off an old idea about giant underground worms. The result? An eventual classic, yes. But it sure as heck didn't feel like a classic in the early going. And yet, the money — and the fandom — did follow.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Tremors" in honor of its 35th anniversary. We'll go over how the movie came to be, why it became difficult to secure a release date, what happened once it hit theaters, what happened in the years after its initial release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?