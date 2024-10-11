Saturday Night Has Some Stealthy Easter Eggs From Future SNL History
"Saturday Night" is Jason Reitman's fast-paced, sizzling chronicle of the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the premiere of the first episode of the late night sketch comedy series that would come to be known as "Saturday Night Live" (yes, for a short while, it was known by a shorter moniker). As we know, the series would go on to become a staple of pop culture that changed comedy and television forever, and it's still going strong today in its 50th season.
But back in 1975, no one knew what this show would become, not even the young, confident showrunner Lorne Michaels (played by "The Fablemans" star Gabriel LaBelle). Thankfully, we're in the future, and we know the long history of "SNL" that spans five decades, which includes a myriad of memorable sketches that have become greatest hits. That's why director Jason Reitman included some Easter eggs for hardcore "SNL" fans that allude to the future history of the show. Throughout the movie, there are a variety of blink-and-you'll-miss-it references to beloved sketches that would arrive in the years to come, some from early in the show's run, others from much later.
We've pinpointed some of the Easter eggs to keep an eye out for, confirmed by our interview Jason Reitman himself, who says that the movie actually has "quite a few" sneaky details to catch.
Land Shark
This Easter egg isn't quite so sneaky, and it can actually be spotted in one of the promotional spots for the movie. As Lorne Michaels speaks to his executive assistant Neil Levy (Andrew Barth Feldman) about matters related to the series, you can seen a giant shark prop being rolled through the background. This is the prop from what would become the recurring Land Shark sketch, in which a land-based shark (voiced by the famously difficult Chevy Chase) would knock on doors, pretending to be repairmen, door-to-door salesmen, and whatnot, all so it could trick unsuspecting victims into answering the door so it can eat them. As Don Pardo says in the sketch's voiceover:
"The Land Shark is considered the cleverest of all sharks. Unlike the Great White shark, which tends to inhabit the waters and harbors of recreational beach areas, the Land Shark may strike at any place, any time. It is capable of disguising its voice, and generally preys on young, single women."
The Land Shark sketch did not debut during the first episode of "SNL," and it wouldn't hit the series until the fourth episode of the first season, hosted by Candice Bergen on November 8, 1975, so you might think this bit is shoehorned in. But as "Saturday Night" illustrates, the dress rehearsal for the premiere episode was a whopping three hours long, so there's a chance that Land Shark was considered early on for an appearance in the first episode of "SNL." Even if that's not the case, is an amusing reference, one that's not nearly as obvious as the tease of Dan Aykroyd's then-forthcoming Julia Child sketch where the famous chef cuts the dickens out of her finger, which gets a much more pronounced appearance in the movie.
Colon Blow
In a scene where some of the writers are conversing about the state of the show, one of them reaches into a partially obscured box of cereal. Though a desk lamp covers a small part of the box's front, it's immediately clear that this is a box of Colon Blow, from the famous commercial parody featuring the late, great Phil Hartman, the glue that held the cast together. Debuting in the fifth episode of the 15th season of "SNL," the Colon Blow commercial is one of the most beloved advertisement parodies that the show has ever done.
In the sketch, Phil Hartman plays a man preparing to enjoy a high-fiber oat bran cereal, until a commercial voiceover convinces him to try Colon Blow. The cereal is so rich in fiber that it would take over 30,000 bowls of cereal to compete with Colon Blow's high-fiber recipe. That's right, you'd have to eat 10 bowls a day, every day, for eight and a half years to get as much fiber that one bowl of Colon Blow has. And you know how helpful that's going to be for your digestive system. One of the best things about the Colon Blow commercial is how the representation of all those bowls of cereal doubles as a visual gag that makes it appear as if Phil Hartman is having the largest bowel movement ever.
There was a time when you could buy a box of Colon Blow as a gag gift, and it had actual oat bran cereal in it, but sadly, it's not available in stores anymore. However, if you hit eBay, you might be able to get your hands on one.
Swill
If you're a traveling businessman who needs a refreshing drink, then you might want to grab a bottle of Swill. This mineral water comes straight from Lake Erie, and it's thick and unfiltered, just like water should be. Not only are there little specks of dirt in it, but you just might get a bonus can tab in there too.
Bill Murray starred in the commercial parody for Swill in the second episode of the show's third season on October 8, 1977. Not only do you see Swill being bottled straight from the lake, but you see the goopy mineral water pouring slowly over ice, and Murray even gives it a little twist at the end. Mmmm, that looks good.
We're not sure where Swill pops up in "Saturday Night," but Jason Reitman specifically mentioned the fake mineral water as having an appearance somewhere in the movie. You should probably keep an eye on the desks in the writers room or the tables of various green rooms. It's bound to be around there somewhere.
Bass-o-matic
Finally, we come to the Bass-O-Matic. The blender representing the Bass-O-Matic appears somewhere amidst the chaos of "Saturday Night," but we're not exactly sure where this one is either, so keep your eyes peeled.
Coming from the 17th episode of the show's first season on April 17, 1976, this is one of the most famous commercial parodies from the classic years of "SNL." Dan Aykroyd acts as a fast-talking salesman who shows off just how easy preparing fish can be with the Super Bass-O-Matic '76. Aykroyd begins the commercial by saying:
"How many times has this happened to you? You have a bass, and you're trying to find an exciting new way to prepare it for the dinner table. You could scale the bass, remove the bass' tail, head and bones, and serve the fish as you would any other fish dinner. But why bother, now that you can use Rovco's amazing new kitchen tool, the Super Bass-o-Matic '76. Yes, fish-eaters, the days of troublesome scaling, cutting and gutting are over, because Super Bass-o-Matic '76 is the tool that lets you use the bass with no fish waste, and without scaling, cutting or gutting."
Unfortunately, an official video of the original version of this sketch is not available online by itself, though you can see it intact in the full episode on Peacock. But there are other resources for watching the sketch online. Plus, as you can see above, Aykroyd reprised the role with a redux of the sketch for the big, primetime "SNL" 40th anniversary special.
What kind of sketch tributes and remakes will we get when the massive 50th anniversary primetime special for "Saturday Night Live" debuts in February 2025? We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, "Saturday Night" is playing in theaters everywhere now.