Saturday Night Has Some Stealthy Easter Eggs From Future SNL History

"Saturday Night" is Jason Reitman's fast-paced, sizzling chronicle of the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the premiere of the first episode of the late night sketch comedy series that would come to be known as "Saturday Night Live" (yes, for a short while, it was known by a shorter moniker). As we know, the series would go on to become a staple of pop culture that changed comedy and television forever, and it's still going strong today in its 50th season.

But back in 1975, no one knew what this show would become, not even the young, confident showrunner Lorne Michaels (played by "The Fablemans" star Gabriel LaBelle). Thankfully, we're in the future, and we know the long history of "SNL" that spans five decades, which includes a myriad of memorable sketches that have become greatest hits. That's why director Jason Reitman included some Easter eggs for hardcore "SNL" fans that allude to the future history of the show. Throughout the movie, there are a variety of blink-and-you'll-miss-it references to beloved sketches that would arrive in the years to come, some from early in the show's run, others from much later.

We've pinpointed some of the Easter eggs to keep an eye out for, confirmed by our interview Jason Reitman himself, who says that the movie actually has "quite a few" sneaky details to catch.