The Charming Reason Kevin Bacon Doesn't Want Footloose Played At Weddings He Goes To [SXSW]
Kevin Bacon has had himself a damn fine career that spans well over four decades at this point. Dating back to his earliest days with roles in the seminal comedy "Animal House" and the all-time slasher classic "Friday the 13th," he's had a career that most actors can only dream of. But it was in the '80s when Bacon truly broke out as the lead of "Footloose," which saw him dancing his ass off in a town that wasn't fond of dancing.
The movie was a giant hit in its day and helped make Bacon's career. All these years later, he's still asked to do the dance from the film from time to time. While he's generally gracious, don't expect him to do the dance at a wedding. Speaking during a career retrospective panel to promote his new Amazon Prime Video series "The Bondsman" at this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas, Bacon described being at a wedding and hearing the music from "Footloose" playing as his "worst nightmare." Here's what he had to say about it:
"My worst nightmare is to be at a wedding and the DJ puts on the music ... They always start out being about the bride, and then there's alcohol involved. And by about 10:30, the song comes on, and suddenly the wedding becomes about me getting out and dancing. People will literally form a circle around me and clap their hands like I'm a trained monkey."
Kevin Bacon doesn't want the wedding to be about him
After more than 40 years, it's understandable that anyone wouldn't want to be called upon to do something they did in their youth. Yet, Bacon's reason for not wanting to relive his hit film is actually pretty damn charming. Speaking further, the actor explained that he simply doesn't want to pull any focus from the bride and groom on their big day.
"I always think to myself, 'This day is not supposed to be about me. This is supposed to be about the bride and groom. I have gone to DJs and said, 'Please don't play that song.'"
"It's not because I don't love the song, I do love this song. It's not because I'm not proud of the movie, I'm 100% proud of it," Bacon added, making it clear that he doesn't have any ill will towards "Footloose." Rather, he just feels that a wedding should be about the people getting married, and not the famous guy at that wedding who once danced in an '80s cinematic classic.
During the panel, Bacon also joked that "Footloose" is part of the rich legacy of films he's been in that have gone on to be remade, joining "Flatliners" and several others. Though, it's worth noting, none of those remakes to date have been quite as successful as the original. The power of Bacon is strong and his essence not easily replicated, it seems.
"The Bondsman" premieres on Prime Video on April 3, 2025.