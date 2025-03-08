The Charming Reason Kevin Bacon Doesn't Want Footloose Played At Weddings He Goes To [SXSW]

After more than 40 years, it's understandable that anyone wouldn't want to be called upon to do something they did in their youth. Yet, Bacon's reason for not wanting to relive his hit film is actually pretty damn charming. Speaking further, the actor explained that he simply doesn't want to pull any focus from the bride and groom on their big day.

"I always think to myself, 'This day is not supposed to be about me. This is supposed to be about the bride and groom. I have gone to DJs and said, 'Please don't play that song.'"

"It's not because I don't love the song, I do love this song. It's not because I'm not proud of the movie, I'm 100% proud of it," Bacon added, making it clear that he doesn't have any ill will towards "Footloose." Rather, he just feels that a wedding should be about the people getting married, and not the famous guy at that wedding who once danced in an '80s cinematic classic.

During the panel, Bacon also joked that "Footloose" is part of the rich legacy of films he's been in that have gone on to be remade, joining "Flatliners" and several others. Though, it's worth noting, none of those remakes to date have been quite as successful as the original. The power of Bacon is strong and his essence not easily replicated, it seems.

