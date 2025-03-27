The Reacher Season 3 Finale Takes A Different Approach To A Major Book Death

Spoilers for "Reacher" follow.

It took a long time, but after eight episodes filled with punches and explosions, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) finally got his man. Not just for himself, of course, but for Kohl (Mariah Robinson). A careful mix of revenge and justice unfolded after some tough negotiations with Russian arms dealers, leaving Quinn (Brian Tee) outgunned and without options. The only one left standing with him was the enemy that had been hiding in plain sight. Fitting then, that history almost repeated itself, and Quinn did his best to negotiate his way out of the inevitable with a man he failed to remember until it was far too late. The outcome was swift and cold— exactly what Quinn deserved — but it was also drastically different from how he met his maker in the original book that fuelled the latest season of "Reacher."

Rather than keeping our view up close and personal, we saw Quinn's execution from afar, with the flash of shotgun sparking the scene and knocking the villain off his feet and out of the game for good. Compared to Quinn's original exit, it was far more effective and fitting for Reacher's motivations driving him since the start of this season, rather than the rushed and ruthless bit of retribution he delivered in the book. It's in this case that the show actually surpassed the pages it was pulling from and allowed the audience and our hero to savor the moment fully.