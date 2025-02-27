Reacher Season 3 Reveals A New And Terrifying Side Of Jack Reacher

When it came to taking care of Kohl's killer, Reacher is told by his commanding officer to "do it once, do it right." The truth is that Reacher was never going to do it right in the first place because that's not who he is. Walking someone to a cliffside and executing them isn't in Reacher's nature — it's in Quinn's. As a result, fueled by grief, guilt, and a desperate need for revenge, Reacher became careless and shot a man, not bothering to see if it even did the job. "I assumed he was dead and gone," he confesses to Duffy. "I've learned not to make assumptions in an investigation." Now, all that's left for Reacher is to make things right in a new season of the show that gives our hero a different cause to fight for. Taking Quinn down isn't just about justice against the worst person Reacher has ever known; it's about finding redemption for something that has just been returned to the surface.

What that looks like and how he'll get it have yet to be revealed. Of course, fans of the books will be ahead of the game compared to casual viewers. However, there's still every chance the show could deviate, and this inevitable reunion between the two could end very differently. Our only hope is that, however it goes down, Reacher doesn't make the same mistake twice, and more importantly, it gives him the peace he's looking for.