Netflix Users Are Binging This Star-Studded Limited Series With Julianne Moore

Another major appeal of "Sirens" is how fast the show flies by. At only five episodes, a lot of fan reviews online have specified the lack of filler and the complete ending as major draws for the show. It's a show with a lot of complicated things to say about wealth and gender, but which never beats around the bush with any of it. Would this show have gotten even more buzz if it'd been released weekly, like "The White Lotus" or "Succession" did? Maybe, but part of its appeal is that you can finish the whole thing in a single seating.

For the show's creator, Molly Smith Metzler, part of the appeal of "Sirens' is that it can't be confined to one specific genre. As she explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"One of the things I loved about 'Sirens' was that it doesn't check a box of a similar show. It looks like it might be a Nantucket show or a murder show or a cult show. I almost want the audience to feel like maybe it's that, but then it is its own tone. No one knows what to compare the show to and I love that. It's a great compliment. ... But I like to describe [the show] as a darkly comedic, emotional thriller."

"Sirens" isn't Metzler's first hit series to be released on Netflix either. In 2021 her miniseries "Maid" came out, starring the always-lovely Margaret Qualley as a young mother struggling through intense poverty and escaping an abusive relationship. "Maid" became Netflix's fourth most-watched show of the year, staying on the platform's Top 10 show list for thirteen weeks straight. It's only been a few days since "Sirens" dropped, but there's a decent chance it might beat that "Maid" record.

