How To Watch Gilligan's Island In Order (Including The Movies)

For a silly sitcom that frequently dabbled in nonsense, "Gilligan's Island" has proven remarkably enduring. Sherwood Schwartz's seminal sitcom only ran for three seasons between 1964 and 67, but it has since displayed a unique staying power, becoming ingrained in the cultural fabric due to syndication deals and an ongoing love for the sitcom among the generation who grew up on its ridiculous antics. That's pretty impressive for any series, but especially so considering "Gilligan's Island" started off enduring some serious ratings woes.

Despite its initial struggle, the show endured, and today its influence can be seen in the sheer number of revisits that have occurred ever since its 1967 finale. There was the time the "Gilligan's Island" cast appeared on an '80s sci-fi sitcom that returned the castaways to the island, as well as the 1992 "Baywatch" episode that featured Gilligan (Bob Denver) and Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) in-character. Then, there was the weird, never-aired late-'90s "Gilligan's Island" reunion that saw Wells, Denver, and Russell Johnson (The Professor) make their last in-character appearances. More importantly, there have also been a number of official in-canon extensions to the original three seasons in the form of three TV movies produced in the two decades after "Gilligan's Island" went off the air. There's even a pair of cartoon spin-offs, but they technically exist in their own continuity.

With all that in mind, it might seem a tad daunting to try to watch this beloved series and its various spin-offs in order. Thankfully, it's actually not all that complicated, as you can pretty much jump from the original show to the TV movies before moving onto the animated spin-offs and their self-contained canon. Here is the best way to watch the "Gilligan's Island" franchise in order (including a fun peek behind-the-scenes with the 2001 documentary "Surviving Gilligan's Island"):

Gilligan's Island (1964-1967)

Rescue from Gilligan's Island (1978)

The Castaways on Gilligan's Island (1979)

The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island (1981)

The New Adventures of Gilligan (1974-1977)

Gilligan's Planet (1982-1983)

Surviving Gilligan's Island (2001)

Keep reading for a more in-depth breakdown of the "Gilligan's Island"-verse.