The Gilligan's Island Cast Explained The Show's Early Ratings Woes
The arc of Sherwood Schwartz's sitcom "Gilligan's Island," which first debuted in 1964, is well documented by TV historians. Because it was so broad, unrealistic, and silly, the series garnered some pretty negative reviews from critics. "Gilligan's Island," after all, takes place in a slapstick universe where none of the characters have to wrestle with survival; their food and water supplies seem to be well taken care of, and all of the characters more or less get along. The only terrible fate the castaways faced was the ever-sinking reality that they would never return to civilization. Which, from the look of it, wasn't too awful a thing to ponder, as they had a bottomless supply of clean water and fruit salads.
Audiences seemed to latch onto the show's generally nonthreatening tone, however, and the show was almost an instant success. After three seasons, "Gilligan's Island" was folded into a near-perfect syndication deal that allowed reruns to remain on the air almost in perpetuity. Multiple decades of youths grew up watching the show, and it became a bedrock of American popular culture. Despite the criticisms, "Gilligan's Island" was a hit among viewers.
Note, though, that I said it was almost an instant success. It seems that the first few episodes of "Gilligan's Island" were met with a mix of indifference and confusion. The show's first season was filmed in black-and-white, so audiences perhaps didn't quite key into the bright, cartoonishness of the series.
In 1966, Alan Hale, who played the Skipper on "Gilligan's Island," and Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, spoke with the Orlando Sentinel (an interview handily transcribed by MeTV), and they recalled the viewer confusion. Was "Gilligan's Island" meant to be this lightweight and insubstantial? As it happens, yes. Hale and Wells, however, knew that audiences figured the show out pretty quickly.
Audiences caught on quickly that Gilligan's Island was a farce
Hale knew what "Gilligan's Island" was right away, of course. It was a gentle, uncomplicated slapstick comedy series, and wasn't meant to delve into deep questions of the human condition. "I think at first people didn't know what to make of the show," He said. "They soon caught on that it was a complete farce." Indeed, it wasn't meant to be a satire, skewing into more optimistic territory; Sherwood Schwartz has said that "Gilligan's Island" might serve as an idealized version of American democracy in action, served in microcosm.
It's worth noting that "Gilligan's Island" was released at a time when realism was coming into vogue, and more dramatically grounded shows like "Peyton Place," and soaps like "One Life to Live," "General Hospital," and "Guiding Light" were fetching high ratings. "Gilligan's Island" was, in its construct, something of a throwback, almost vaudevillian in its tone.
Wells also noted the lightness of "Gilligan's Island," and also recalled that the show started a bit slow, but picked up in popularity quite quickly. It's a new approach," she said. "I think people discovered they were being entertained, which is a word that has become almost extinct." Wells felt that audiences were ready for a return to lightweight silliness, and when they finally saw that's what "Gilligan's Island" was offering, they latched on.
The series spun out into spin-off TV movies in the 1970s and early '80s, as well as two animated shows. Characters from "Gilligan's Island" showed up in "Back to the Beach," "Baywatch," and "ALF." Weirdly, there hasn't yet been any "Gilligan's Island" feature film.