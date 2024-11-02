Gilligan's Island Creator Sherwood Schwartz's Favorite Episode Was Also The 'Most Meaningful'

In Paul A. Cantor's 2001 book "Gilligan Unbound: Pop Culture in the Age of Globalization," the author posited that Sherwood Schwartz's celebrated-and-lambasted-in-equal-measure 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" stood as a symbol of America's indomitable confidence in its post-War, Baby Boom period. One could, "Gilligan's" argued, place a random assortment of seven Americans in whatever isolated locale you wanted, and they would essentially form a pleasant democracy. The seven stranded castaways of "Gilligan's Island" might have bickered, but they never went to war. Instead, several distinct American classes came together. The ultra wealthy (Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer's Howells) hobnobbed with a farmer (Dawn Wells' Mary Ann). The intelligentsia (Russell Johnson's Professor) got along perfectly well with the Hollywood elite (Tina Louise's Ginger), and they were all held together by a gentle military hand (Alan Hale's Skipper). Gilligan, meanwhile, was the ultimate Everyman, able to serve as an amalgam of them all.

While Cantor's book is an interpretation, it seems that he was spot-on with his analysis. In an opinion piece Cantor wrote for the Washington Post in 2011 – written immediately after Schwartz's death at the age of 92 — he revealed that he had several conversations with Schwartz about the meaning of "Gilligan's Island," and how it was much more than the silly trifle it was often described as. Indeed, according to Cantor, Schwartz intended for "Gilligan's Island" to be a microcosm of American democracy at its most idealized. Indeed, Schwartz was often miffed that writing about "Gilligan's Island" tended to focus on the show's silliness, rather than recognizing its thematic underpinnings as they connected to American exceptionalism.

With that in mind, Schwartz felt that the best and otherwise "most meaningful" episode of the series was "The Little Dictator" (September 30, 1965), an episode about a deposed tyrant that washed up on shore. According to Cantor's opinion piece, Schwartz loved the episode as it served as an example of how democracy can go wrong.