The Only Original Twilight Zone Episode Studio Censors Successfully Changed

The tenth episode of "The Twilight Zone" was an episode called "Judgment Night," written by show creator Rod Serling and directed by John Brahm. "Judgment Night" takes place on board a British cargo liner crossing the Atlantic in the year 1942. The main character is an amnesiac named Carl (Nehemiah Persoff) who has no recollection as to how he got on the boat or what his name is. Everyone on board the cargo ship is deathly afraid of Nazi U-boats that may potentially be lurking in the water, and Carl is infected with the premonition that something utterly horrifying is going to happen at 1:15. Curiouser: a cap found in Carl's quarters indicates that he is a member of the Nazi navy. What is going on?

Then a Nazi U-boat does appear in the water next to the cargo ship and blows it up at 1:15, killing everyone on board, including Carl. The twist: Carl is also depicted as being the commander of the U-boat.

As the British ship sinks, Carl and his first officer briefly ponder that their violence was so evil as to be worthy of divine damnation. Perhaps, they figure, they will someday be doomed to live out the pain they caused themselves, perhaps having to live on the British ship at the moment of its destruction. Carl's experience on the ship was, then, a bleak vision of his afterlife.

Marc Scott Zicree's invaluable book "The Twilight Zone Companion" noted that "Judgment Night" is the only instance of a studio censor actually altering the content of a "Twilight Zone" episode. Weirdly, it had nothing to do with the war, the message, or the Nazi characters. The studio was simply concerned that a British character drinking tea would conflict with the show's sponsor, Sanka, a coffee manufacturer.