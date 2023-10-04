Cool Stuff: Loki Is Causing Magical Mischief Again With A New Lucky Charms Cereal Box

The second season of the Marvel Studios series "Loki" begins on Disney+ this week, and there are certainly plenty of new time traveling adventures on the way for the God of Mischief. When we last saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston), he'd been betrayed by his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and unleashed a bunch of new timeline branches. This violated the preservation of the Sacred Timeline by the Time Variance Authority and created the growing threat of a bunch of He Who Remains variants, who will all be a force to reckon with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Oh, and she sent Loki to a timeline where no one at the TVA knew who he was, not even Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Since it's been about two years since the first season of the show, you might have forgotten about the promotional tie-in that had Loki taking over the classic Lucky Charms cereal and turning it into Loki Charms. The crossover came with a limited edition collectible box that was only available for 3,500 lucky fans, which made it quite a hot commodity.

Well, if you missed out last time, you'll have another chance this year. Lucky Charms and Marvel have announced another collaboration that is bringing a new box of Loki Charms to hungry fans. It doesn't sound like this one will be quite as limited, so you should have a decent chance to grab the box, which features lenticular artwork that changes from a classic version of the leprechaun Lucky surrounded by his signature magical marshmallows into Loki surrounded by iconography from the Time Variance Authority.

You can get a look at the new Loki Lucky Charms offering and find out how to grab a box below.