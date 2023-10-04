Cool Stuff: Loki Is Causing Magical Mischief Again With A New Lucky Charms Cereal Box
The second season of the Marvel Studios series "Loki" begins on Disney+ this week, and there are certainly plenty of new time traveling adventures on the way for the God of Mischief. When we last saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston), he'd been betrayed by his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and unleashed a bunch of new timeline branches. This violated the preservation of the Sacred Timeline by the Time Variance Authority and created the growing threat of a bunch of He Who Remains variants, who will all be a force to reckon with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Oh, and she sent Loki to a timeline where no one at the TVA knew who he was, not even Mobius (Owen Wilson).
Since it's been about two years since the first season of the show, you might have forgotten about the promotional tie-in that had Loki taking over the classic Lucky Charms cereal and turning it into Loki Charms. The crossover came with a limited edition collectible box that was only available for 3,500 lucky fans, which made it quite a hot commodity.
Well, if you missed out last time, you'll have another chance this year. Lucky Charms and Marvel have announced another collaboration that is bringing a new box of Loki Charms to hungry fans. It doesn't sound like this one will be quite as limited, so you should have a decent chance to grab the box, which features lenticular artwork that changes from a classic version of the leprechaun Lucky surrounded by his signature magical marshmallows into Loki surrounded by iconography from the Time Variance Authority.
You can get a look at the new Loki Lucky Charms offering and find out how to grab a box below.
They're mischievously delicious
A new animated commercial above reveals that Loki tried to disguise himself as the Lucky Charms mascot Loki in a retro Lucky Charms commercial. But of course, his mischief is discovered by the TVA.
Sadly, the new "Loki"-themed Lucky Charms doesn't have any TVA marshmallows like Miss Minutes or a TemPad or anything like that. But the lenticular box art does change from the classic look of Lucky Charms to the special edition Loki Charms. The box of cereal comes inside of another box that's made to look like a briefcase from the TVA:
For those curious how the actual lenticular art looks, here are the two different images you can see on the front of the box:
Thanks to General Mills for sending over a box of Loki Charms before they're released. As you can see, the Loki Charms side doesn't entirely obscure the original Lucky Charms art, but that's to be expected with lenticular images like this. It's still a fun little tie-in.
If you'd like to get your hands on one of these limited edition boxes, they'll be available at Walmart's website starting at 2:30pm ET on Friday, October 6, while supplies last.
Anyone out there averse to blatant product placement in movies and TV, don't worry, you're not going to be seeing Lucky Charms popping up all over "Loki" season 2 suddenly. Though there is quite the collaboration with McDonald's, which can be seen in the trailer for the second season.
"Loki" season 2 premieres on Disney+ starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Thursday, October 5. New episodes will arrive each Thursday evening.