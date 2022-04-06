Nehemiah Persoff, Character Actor Known For Yentl, The Twilight Zone, Some Like It Hot, Dies At 102

As reported today by Variety, Nehemiah Persoff, a prolific Hollywood character actor whose career spanned six decades, has passed away at the age of 102 in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Persoff began acting in films in 1948 with an uncredited walk-on role in "The Naked City," and would also play various roles in the 1959 TV adaptation. Fans of classic Hollywood cinema might remember him as the man sitting in the front seat when Marlon Brando made his famous "I coulda been a contender" speech in 1954's "On the Waterfront." Persoff appeared in over 200 films and TV shows besides, often appearing in multiple roles in various 1950s anthology shows named after their sponsors. Shows like "The Philco Television Playhouse" and "The United States Steel Hour." He appeared in "Gilligan's Island," "The Untouchables," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "The Wild Wild West," "Mission: Impossible," "The Mod Squad," "Adam-12," "Gunsmoke," "Hawaii Five-O," "L.A. Law," "Murder She Wrote," "Law & Order," and "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Persoff was best known for his roles as Little Bonaparte (a spoof of the film "Little Caesar") in Billy Wilder's classic 1959 comedy "Some Like It Hot," as well as the title character's father in Barbra Streisand's 1983 directorial debut, "Yentl." Persoff would play the patriarch of a Polish shtetl again in 1986, as the voice of Papa Mouskewitz in Don Bluth's animated hit "An American Tail."