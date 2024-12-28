Gilligan's Island: Every Main Character, Ranked

Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" is simultaneously hopeful and hopeless. It is hopeful in that seven ostensible strangers, all from different classes and walks of life, became stranded on a remote tropical island, and managed to survive and thrive, living together in harmony and often working together to achieve common goals. Even though there are rich people and poor people on the island, all sense of class has been erased. On Gilligan's Island, everyone is equal. Democracy works.

The show is hopeless, however, because the seven stranded castaways seem to be eternally trapped on that island. Every time an opportunity for escape presents itself — a hot air balloon, a new signaling device, etc. — Gilligan (Bob Denver) fouls it up for everyone. Gilligan, a friendly, gentle, clumsy idiot, bumbles his way through life, often ripping hope from his compatriots.

More viewers likely see "Gilligan's Island" in its former context, however. The show is broad, bright, and cartoonish. It doesn't really take place in the real world, where starvation and disease would be an issue. It's a clean universe where survival is easy. The worst that might happen is that the Skipper (Alan Hale) will hit Gilligan with his hat. Death doesn't exist on "Gilligan's Island" any more than it exists in, say, "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!"

As such, it's okay to accept the seven "Island" castaways as mere archetypes. /Film even recently noted that the seven castaways are updated versions of the stock characters seen in Commedia dell'arte.

None of the characters are useless, but some, perhaps, stick in the memory more than others. Here is a rundown.