Sherwood Schwartz Almost Added A Dinosaur To Gilligan's Island

The seven lead characters in Sherwood Schwartz's 1960s sitcom "Gilligan's Island" have become an indelible part of the world's pop consciousness, emerging as a new canon of distinctly American Commedia del'arte archetypes. The Professor (Russell Johnson) is the updated version of Il Dottore. Mr. Howell (Jim Backus) is the new Pantolone. The Skipper (Alan Hale) is clearly a modern Scaramuccia, and Gilligan (Bob Denver), well, he's Arlecchino. Additionally, Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) is likely Colombiana, Ginger (Tina Louise) is Gianduja, and Mrs. Howell (Natalie Schafer) is ... I guess another Pantolone.

It's hard to imagine a world where the seven stock "Gilligan's Island" characters were dramatically altered, as the seven characters audiences saw were downright perfect. One could always predict how one character might interact with any of the others.

Of course, it took a little trial and error to get the characters right. In the original, unaired (until 1992) pilot episode, Gilligan, the Skipper, and the Howells were the same, but Ginger, Mary Ann, and the Professor were different characters played by different actors. The Professor was a more flirtatious high school teacher portrayed by John Gabriel. Ginger and Mary Ann were originally a pair of gossiping secretaries named Ginger and Bunny, as played by Kit Smythe and Nancy McCarthy. It wasn't until Schwartz did some retooling that the familiar ensemble of seven would come into being.

It seems that during the retooling process, there was also almost an eighth character. According to Schwartz's invaluable memoir "Inside Gilligan's Island: From Creation to Syndication" one of the show's producers, Hunt Stromberg, Jr., watched the pilot episode and felt that the seven castaways should wash up on the shores of their uncharted desert island ... and find a small, friendly dinosaur already living there.