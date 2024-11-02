Where Was Gilligan's Island Filmed? Every Major Location, Revealed

Enterprising fans of Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" have figured out more or less where the "Island" might be in the Pacific Ocean. Using Hawai'i as a starting point, and including known information about the make and model of the S.S. Minnow, certain viewers on Reddit have tried to calculate how far such a boat could have drifted during a three-hour tour. Some have even incorporated known tropical storm wind speeds and the fastest a non-operational ship could have drifted in the Pacific to locate Gilligan's desert isle. One calculation puts the island about two-thirds of the way to Midway Island from Hawai'i. Those calculations, however, are based on a lot of unspoken assumptions.

Much easier to figure out are the locations of the "Gilligan's Island," as complete records exist on the show's high-profile production. Most of "Gilligan's Island" was famously filmed indoors at the CBS Studio Center, located at 4024 Radford Ave. in Studio City, California. The Radford Center was built way back in 1928 when a lettuce farm was transformed by producer Mack Sennett into a motion picture facility. Silent superstars like W.C. Fields, Buster Keaton, and Charlie Chaplin all filmed there.

The following decade, the studio fell into the ownership of Republic Pictures, and many famous serials and Westerns were filmed there. In the 1950s, TV productions moved in and hit shows like "Leave It to Beaver," "The Big Valley," and "The Rifleman" were filmed there on a weekly basis. By the early 1960s, the studio became devoted to TV production almost exclusively, with CBS leaning heavily on the property to make "Gunsmoke," "My Three Sons," and, yes, "Gilligan's Island." All the island sets were clearly interiors, and the cast filmed nearly all of their scenes on constructed sets.

But where were all the exteriors? The outdoor locations have a much more far-reaching geography. Luckily, the website SetJetters has tracked down all the notable Hawai'ian locations where "Gilligan's Island" was filmed.