Gilligan's Island Was Almost Killed By The Kennedy Assassination

For a sitcom with a premise and characters so basic they could be completely summed up in a minute-long (and absurdly catchy) theme song, "Gilligan's Island" was a real bear to get off the ground.

To start off, creator Sherwood Schwartz was in a world of pain while writing the show's pilot (although that had nothing to do with his creative process and everything to do with the 40-something Schwartz — as 40-something men are wont to do — overestimating his ability to lift stacks of fresh timber unassisted). Then there were the brutal reactions from his agent and network execs, who practically laughed him out of the building when Schwartz proposed a comedy series about seven people being stranded on the same island, week after week. And then there was the pilot shoot in Hawaii, with the showrunner waking up one morning to find himself surveying what appeared to be the aftermath of the climax to Paul Thomas Anderson's "Magnolia," with frogs coming out of his ears.

(That last one's a slight exaggeration, but you get the gist.)

In 1988's "Inside Gilligan's Island: From Creation to Syndication," Schwarz recounted how an even bigger and much more shocking obstacle nearly capsized the series during production on its pilot, "Marooned." Surprise froggy visitors aside, the writer-producer deemed most of the shoot uneventful. "There's no point in detailing the problems involved in the actual filming. One expects the unexpected, and one is never disappointed," as he put it. Murphy's Law, he added, applies doubly to location shooting: "'Whatever can go wrong, will go wrong.' Not once, but two or three times." Of course, that all changed when the second-to-last day of filming rolled around on November 22, 1963, one of the most notorious dates in U.S. history.