Gilligan's Island Put Potential Skipper Actors Through A 'Merciless' Test Scene

One needn't recount the premise of "Gilligan's Island." One only needs to listen to the theme song.

When Sherwood Schwartz was first casting his sitcom "Gilligan's Island" back in 1964, he knew that finding the right actor to play the Skipper — Jonas Grumby, the captain of the S.S. Minnow — was going to be a challenge. He had envisioned the title character as a shrimpy, thin man, and he knew that he wanted Bob Denver, previously the star of "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," in the role. To provide a physical contrast, Shwartz wanted the Skipper to be large, imposing, and capable of yelling in rage. But, and this was key, the Skipper also had to be lovable. In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Schwartz was explicit in saying he wanted a teddy bear of a man. Someone who was big and round, but also imminently cuddly.

Luckily, Schwartz found Alan Hale, Jr., a reliable character actor whose career stretched back to the early 1930s. Hale's comic performance was spot on, infusing the Skipper with both comedic wrath and cuddly approachability.

It wasn't easy for Hale to land the part, though. Because Schwartz had such exacting standards for the character, every actor who auditioned for the part had to undergo a special test. It seems that Schwartz wrote a scene — not intended for use on the show — wherein the Skipper had to behave like a repellant bastard. If an actor could come across as lovable after such a scene, Schwartz knew he had a finalist. He details his struggles in his invaluable book "Inside Gilligan's Island: From Creation to Syndication."