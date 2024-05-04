Gilligan's Island Based Ginger Grant Off Of Two Classic Actresses
The premise of Sherwood Schwartz's '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island" is laid out clearly in its theme song. Five passengers set sail on the S.S. Minnow with its captain and first mate, hoping to enjoy a three-hour tour of Hawaii. The ship hit rough weather, however, was dragged many miles off course, and washed up on the shores of an uncharted tropical island. The seven characters had to use their wits to survive, along with the contents of the inexplicably massive suitcases they all brought along. "Gilligan's Island" took place in a broad, slapstick universe, so any concerns of actual survival weren't addressed in any kind of meaningful way; Gilligan (Bob Denver) seemed to gain sustenance from energy-producing pratfalls.
One of the castaways was Ginger Grant (Tina Louise), a glamorous professional actor who brought along a lifetime supply of eyeliner. Throughout the series, Ginger would tell stories about how she used to tool around with other notable Hollywood personalities, and for the first portion of the series, was only ever seen wearing an evening gown (she was performing at a Waikiki nightclub when she took the three-hour tour and had one on hand). Because she was an actor, Ginger would often serve various "roles" on the island, including as a hairdresser or a shrink. Louise also played her own evil twin in the form of Eva Grubb.
Ginger's costumes were a big part of her character, and Louise was dressed by the great Nolan Miller, who also provided costumes for "Dynasty," "Fantasy Island," and "Charlie's Angels." Miller passed away in 2012 and his work was celebrated in an article in the New York Times. According to that article, Miller and Louise invented a character who was meant to be a cross between Marilyn Monroe (natch) and Lucille Ball.
Marilyn Monroe and Lucille Ball
The first dress that Louise wore for "Gilligan's Island" was a beige gown with silver beading. "It was crepe and very thin, very easy, and very close to your skin," Louise said. "They were very critical of not showing any cleavage at the time." Ginger was presented as a dazzling, attractive character, so Miller made her as stereotypically "Hollywood" as he could.
There don't seem to be any fashion connections to Ginger Grant and Lucille Ball, except, maybe, for their matching red hair. The Lucille Ball reference is likely just to denote that Ginger is supposed to be flip and funny and comfortable in any situation. Ginger was a movie star, but not a self-absorbed egotist. As for the Marilyn connections, Louise affected a breathy, high-pitched bedroom voice similar to Monroe's in her performances.
As for her costume, the beige dress seemed to fit the bill perfectly, fashionable without being outwardly titillating. Louise even revisited the dress many years later when she was invited to Nolan Miller's 2002 Oscars party. She recalled:
"I usually go to the Academy parties in New York City, but there was one year when I went out to Los Angeles. Nolan took me out and, of course, I wore his dress. He picked me up in his Rolls-Royce. It was the year when 'The Pianist' won so many awards. They put the dress on me and it fit perfectly. [...] It was one of those beaded creations that you couldn't wear anything under, and, of course, you had better be in great shape"
It had been nearly 40 years since she wore the dress on "Gilligan's Island," and one can assure themselves that Louise was still glamorous and fashionable in it.