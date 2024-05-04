Gilligan's Island Based Ginger Grant Off Of Two Classic Actresses

The premise of Sherwood Schwartz's '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island" is laid out clearly in its theme song. Five passengers set sail on the S.S. Minnow with its captain and first mate, hoping to enjoy a three-hour tour of Hawaii. The ship hit rough weather, however, was dragged many miles off course, and washed up on the shores of an uncharted tropical island. The seven characters had to use their wits to survive, along with the contents of the inexplicably massive suitcases they all brought along. "Gilligan's Island" took place in a broad, slapstick universe, so any concerns of actual survival weren't addressed in any kind of meaningful way; Gilligan (Bob Denver) seemed to gain sustenance from energy-producing pratfalls.

One of the castaways was Ginger Grant (Tina Louise), a glamorous professional actor who brought along a lifetime supply of eyeliner. Throughout the series, Ginger would tell stories about how she used to tool around with other notable Hollywood personalities, and for the first portion of the series, was only ever seen wearing an evening gown (she was performing at a Waikiki nightclub when she took the three-hour tour and had one on hand). Because she was an actor, Ginger would often serve various "roles" on the island, including as a hairdresser or a shrink. Louise also played her own evil twin in the form of Eva Grubb.

Ginger's costumes were a big part of her character, and Louise was dressed by the great Nolan Miller, who also provided costumes for "Dynasty," "Fantasy Island," and "Charlie's Angels." Miller passed away in 2012 and his work was celebrated in an article in the New York Times. According to that article, Miller and Louise invented a character who was meant to be a cross between Marilyn Monroe (natch) and Lucille Ball.