Russell Johnson Served A Key Role As The Professor On Gilligan's Island

Author Paul A. Cantor suggested in his book "Gilligan Unbound: Pop Culture in the Age of Globalization" that Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" stood as a confident symbol for the triumph of American democracy during the post-war Baby Boom. Cantor noted that the series essentially created a random seven-character cross-section of the United States, and then abandoned them in a remote location. Despite their isolation and lack of resources, the seven stranded castaways formed a functional democracy. The rich and the poor, the farmers and the intelligentsia, actors and sailors, all became fast friends and easily set up shelter and systems of acquiring food.

Additionally, Schwartz assembled a great ensemble of diverse character types, allowing them all to serve a particular dramatic function. Sure, the castaways were broad archetypes without much richness or complexity, but they certainly functioned. The machine-like efficiency of the series drew in millions of viewers, and assured "Gilligan's Island" would be a hit show. A sweet, sweet syndication deal kept reruns on the air for generations, allowing people raised on "Gilligan's Island" to raise their own children on it as well. The show's broad archetypes became America's Commedia Dell'arte.

Gilligan (Bob Denver) was the key to the series, of course, as his buffoonish antics foiled every rescue attempt, and allowed the series to continue. Five of the other castaways tended to react to Gilligan with equal comedic fervor, providing little more than color commentary from their own perspective. Gilligan does a pratfall, and Mr. Howell makes a gag. Laugh track. Only one character served as a straight man in the troupe: the Professor, played by Russell Johnson.

Johnson once gave an interview with The North Adams Transcript, handily transcribed by MeTV, and he explained that the Professor was vital to the functionality of the series, as he was the only one to offer a note of sanity amid all the slapstick.