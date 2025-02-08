The Only Gilligan's Island Video Game Adaptation Was A Mess

"Gilligan's Island" was a show that embraced nonsense and never once apologized for it. The sitcom knew it was a ridiculous and campy comfort watch and never really tried to be much else. Bob Denver's bumbling first mate was just one of several charming characters who made up the castaways of the S.S. Minnow — named as such for a hilarious reason — making for a show that, while it never made much sense, was essentially lovable nonsense. But none of that really screams "video game adaptation," which didn't stop Bandai from churning out a NES game in 1990. Lamentably, "The Adventures of Gilligan's Island" was terrible.

There's even something off about the name. Typically, "The Adventures of" would precede a character's name; "The Adventures of TinTin," "The Adventures of Robin Hood," "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" (itself inexplicably transformed into a lackluster video game back in 1989). While "The Adventures of Gilligan's Island" is not technically incorrect grammar, it sort of suggests that you're getting some compendium of all the adventures to take place on the titular isle, when in fact you're embarking on your own single adventure. That might sound nit-picky, but the title is just the first sign of trouble and hints at what's to come once you fire up this ill-conceived adventure game.

The next sign of trouble? Bandai's 8-bit take on CBS's classic sitcom had you play as The Skipper, played by Alan Hale Jr. in the original show. That's right, in the "Gilligan's Island" video game you don't play as Gilligan. Instead, the first mate follows you around while you explore the island across four levels — a game mechanic that evidently proved incredibly frustrating for anyone who actually played the game. As a GameFaqs review from 2006 noted, the AI that guided Gilligan through the levels was awful, and yet keeping the hapless lad by your side was "integral to the game," as leaving him behind caused the time limit to quickly plummet. There was also a "random glitch where Gilligan will actually dart off in the opposite direction and then trap himself in the edge of the screen" — and these were just some of the issues with "The Adventures of Gilligan's Island."