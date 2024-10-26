What Went Wrong With The Original Gilligan's Island Pilot

In the realm of television, shooting a pilot is by no means a guarantee of going to series. The broadcast landscape is littered with failed one-and-done ventures like "Heat Vision and Jack," "Lookwell" and the "Beverly Hills Cop" series starring Brandon T. Jackson. If network executives don't like the way a promising concept plays once its up on its feet and before a camera, they'll nix it without a second thought. So it's important for show creators to put their best foot forward with that pilot, lest they join those aforementioned shows and hundreds of others on the scrap heap.

Amazingly, some shows can slap together a disastrous pilot and still make it to series. "Game of Thrones" famously stumbled out of the gate (forcing the producers to recast Daenerys Targaryen). Meanwhile, on the other end of the tonal spectrum, "Gilligan's Island" encountered choppy waters on its way to smooth three-season sailing (which could have lasted longer had CBS honcho William S. Paley's wife not lobbied for its cancellation as a means of saving "Gunsmoke").

The pilot was such a headache for CBS that they ultimately scrapped it and went straight to series without airing it. What was the problem? What wasn't?