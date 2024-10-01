Why The Beverly Hills Cop TV Show Never Happened, According To Director Barry Sonnenfeld

The year 2024 brought us a long-awaited fourth installment of the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise. Led by Eddie Murphy, the action comedy film series began back in 1984, with the comedian and "Saturday Night Live" veteran playing smart-ass Detroit cop Axel Foley, who follows a case that takes him to the upscale Los Angeles locale, where he inevitably stirs up trouble. Riding a wave of stardom thanks to big screen roles in "48 Hrs." and "Trading Places," Murphy became a big screen phenomenon after "Beverly Hills Cop," as he took the lead for the first time and sparked a box office success that resulted in a trilogy of films (though each was worse than its predecessor).

Despite the decline in quality, with "Beverly Hills Cop 3" being an atrocious addition to the franchise, fans still wanted to see what Axel Foley might be up to after all these years. They finally got their wish with "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," and it was a solid return for the franchise, though it didn't reach the greatness achieved by the original. However, did you know there was once a "Beverly Hills Cop" sequel that would have unfolded in the form of a TV series?

Back in 2012, CBS ordered a pilot for a "Beverly Hills Cop" TV series that starred "Tropic Thunder" actor Brandon T. Jackson as Axel Foley's son, who had become a cop himself. Eddie Murphy was on board to produce and at least appear in the pilot episode, with the hope of intermittently making a guest star appearance here and there. "Men in Black" director Barry Sonnenfeld directed the pilot, but CBS never picked it up to series. Why?

Well, Eddie Murphy previously explained that the issue was CBS wanted him to appear more often than he was anticipating. Back in 2019, Murphy said, "[CBS] thought that I was going to be in this show, because [the lead] was my son. 'And you're going to pop in every now and then.' I was like, 'I ain't popping in s***.'"

However, when we recently spoke with Barry Sonnenfeld in support of his new book out today, Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood, he provided more details as to why the "Beverly Hills Cop" TV series wasn't ordered.