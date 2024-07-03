Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Director Realized There's One Thing You Never Do With Eddie Murphy [Exclusive Interview]

It was something of a creative risk for him to come back after all these years. Because I think even with the third movie, which is not widely accepted as being a great entry, this franchise is still very highly thought of in the film-loving community. You told me about what he was thinking going into it, but actually on the ground while you guys were making stuff, what kind of conversations were the two of you having about making sure that you struck that right balance to get Axel the way that he needed to be?

Yeah, we spoke a lot about different scenes and where to skew scenes comedic where the comedy fits in, and where we wanted it to be more grounded and more emotional and just let the action speak, or where we wanted to set up for the emotion, too. So we talked a lot about the rise and fall of the comedy and the drama and the action, all three of those things, on set. We were talking about that a lot.

To me, Axel Foley's superpower has always been his ability to read people and instantly know what he needs to do and say to get what he wants out of a given situation, and that happens a few times in this movie. I was curious if that aspect of the character was present in the first draft of the script that you read, or if that was added in later on when Eddie officially signed on, or how did that work?

Some stuff was there from the very start. Other stuff, we were working on even as we were shooting, we were still working on some of the scenes and getting Eddie's opinion on it and sort of reshaping them. But it's funny that you said that thing about Axel Foley's superpower. That's what really excited me about the script, too, is Axel Foley has all that power to do that. But then what I loved about the script too was then he gets to meet his daughter where none of his powers [work]. They're all useless against her. She's seen it all, lived it all. So she's his kryptonite a little bit. I think that was really fun to play with.

There is that great moment when the two of them go into that mode together and they try to talk their way into that building, into that rooftop party, so that was really fun to see as well. So after the pitch was over and after you got the job, when it came down to actually making this movie, what were you excited to bring to it as a director? Was there something specific that you really thought you could bring to this?

Yeah, I think one of the biggest things I really wanted to bring to it was I really looked at the tone of the first two films, and I wanted to get that same tone right. Get that balance between action and comedy, and also to ground the film. What I think about those two films is they were very grounded, those two films. Obviously, there's big comedy, huge action set pieces, but the films are grounded in character. So I really worked hard on that, on grounding the film, but also grounding the action, too. Shooting everything in camera, just pulling everything back a little bit, building action scenes around character rather than spectacles, and framing the film that way. And also, just trying to really give fans of the franchise what they want from a "Beverly Hills Cop" film, but also make it a little bit unexpected too, with this whole emotional angle to the film.