John Travolta Pretended To Be Sick For A Ridiculous Reason While Making Get Shorty

You wouldn't be able to tell by watching the finished film, but John Travolta was anything but assured on the set of "Get Shorty." Travolta's character, a Miami loan shark named Chili Palmer, was unflappable, annoyed when people threatened him, and unblinking if someone drew a gun. He never turned off the charm, always merrily in control of every situation. Without raising his voice, Chili would merely say, "I'm going to tell you the way it is." Chili was an interesting contrast to the flummoxed, fudging producers of Hollywood he found himself among in "Get Shorty."

Off-camera, though, Travolta was a wreck. The "Grease" star seems to have trouble with memorizing dialogue and reading lines correctly. Indeed, an audience of billions can attest to Travolta's propensity for flubs as, in 2014, Travolta introduced singer Idina Menzel at the Academy Awards as "the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem." Travolta rarely, if ever, came to the set with all his lines memorized. Notoriously, he needed his dialogue written on cue cards, and the filmmakers required many takes before Travolta got his timing correctly.

Barry Sonnenfeld, who solved arguments from a pillow fort while shooting "The Addams Family," directed "Get Shorty," and the beleaguered filmmaker recalls the struggles he had with Travolta while making the film. In his new memoir, "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood," Sonnenfeld relates a particular incident with Travolta wherein he finally put his foot down and forced him to finally get those lines memorized... or else. Sonnenfeld refused to edit around Travolta's performance, as he feels comedies are better played in wide shots with natural, actorly timing. Eventually, Sonnenfeld called Travolta aside, put his feet to the fire, and told him he had four days to memorize an upcoming scene. Off book. It was now a necessity.

Travolta, still intimidated, came up with a solution for his problem, but it didn't help Sonnenfeld at all.