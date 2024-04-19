Arguments Over 1991's Addams Family Were Solved By A Grown Man In A Pillow Fort

Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 film adaptation of "The Addams Family" came out right when pop Goth fashion was hitting the mainstream. Goth culture, of course, first evolved in England during the rise of bands like Siouxsie & the Banshees, Bauhaus, and The Cure, and Goth characters started appearing in American horror movies in the mid-1980s. One of the first mainstream Gothic film icons of the time was probably Lydia Deetz, the character played by Winona Ryder in Tim Burton's 1988 film "Beetlejuice." After that, '90s teens began to affect a whimsical adoration of the macabre, and Tim Burton's films exploded in popularity. In fact, his 1989 rendition of "Batman" owes more to Goth culture than to comic books.

"The Addams Family," based on the 1960s sitcom and the comic strips by Charles Addams, was eaten up by a Goth-loving public. Audiences were ready to reject old-world, Reagan-era squareness and embrace joyous destruction and gleeful violence that the Addams family represented. They lived in a haunted mansion, played in a graveyard... and they all deeply loved each other. After the bloated blockbusters of the '80s, it felt like pop culture was passing through the looking glass.

Getting "The Addams Family" made, however, was a fraught process. Director Sonnenfeld had previously worked as a cinematographer, shooting films like "Raising Arizona," "Big," and "Misery," and was to make his directorial debut with "The Addams Family." What he wasn't prepared for in the transition was having to butt heads with a producer. Scott Rudin produced "The Addams Family," and he and Sonnenfeld argued constantly. In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sonnenfeld recalled a creative impasse he had reached with Rudin and that he had to stand his ground ... by hiding in a pillow fort like a five-year-old.