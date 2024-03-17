A Studio Exec Took A Risk That Saved 1991's Addams Family From Utter Disaster

Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 film "The Addams Family," based on the New Yorker comic strips by Chas Addams and extrapolated from the 1964 sitcom of the same name, was a pop culture clarion call for aspiring young goths the world over. The Addams Family were a gaggle of murderous weirds who lived in a haunted mansion, kept a severed human hand as a pet, and regularly engaged in cute family games wherein they exhumed long-dead relatives. They loved blood, sex, and magic. It's possible they were immortal; the young Wednesday (Christina Ricci) regularly murdered her brother Pugsley (Jimmy Workman). Morticia (Anjelica Huston) and Gomez (Raul Julia) were sexually active to an enviable degree, perhaps standing as one of the healthiest, most sex-positive couples in movies at the time. They were full of zest and joie de vivre. Only they were obsessed with death, so perhaps the term should be joie de mourir.

"The Addams Family" came at a curious cultural moment when the goth subculture was entering the mainstream. Thanks to the growing popularity of stores like Hot Topic (first opened in 1989 and considered edgy at the time) and the pop success of Bauhaus and Tim Burton, kooky death-obsessed outsiders were having a moment. It became popular to reject the shiny, square emotional emptiness of the pinks and revel in being creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky.

The tonal success of "The Addams Family" was curious, given that director Sonnenfeld was no goth. Indeed, he was merely a hard-working Hollywood cinematographer at the time, having filmed "Raising Arizona," "Big," "Miller's Crossing," and "Misery." "The Addams Family" was his directorial debut.

Sonnenfeld also almost didn't take the gig. According to a 2020 oral history given to EW, it was producer Scott Rudin who insisted on Sonnenfeld. This was a risk at the time.