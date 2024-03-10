The Addams Family Director Used A Cruel Tactic To Make Kids Cry On Camera

In one of Charles Addams' original Addams Family comic strips for the New Yorker, we see Gomez, the family patriarch, perched by a large window in his sepulchral home, looking out the window. His children and wife are standing near him. Outside the window, an apocalyptic storm is raging. A tree has been stripped of its leaves and a home across the street appears to be blowing over. "Just the kind of day that makes you feel good to be alive!" Gomez comments.

Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 film version of "The Addams Family" captures that outsider spirit. This iteration of the Addams Family values the gloom that most people eschew, presenting Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Houston) as horny, enthused monsters who you kind of fall in love with.

The plot of the movie is somewhat plain: a scheming a-hole finds someone who looks exactly like the long-lost Fester Addams (Christopher Lloyd) and uses him to infiltrate the Addams mansion and pull a scam to wrest control of their massive, valuable estate from them. Kicked out of their haunted house, the Addams have to move into a dull motel and — shudder — find real-world jobs. Morticia, chillingly, becomes a kindergarten teacher. When she reads "Hansel & Gretel" to her classroom, she is horrified when the witch is shoved into the oven to burn to death. "Boys and girls," she asks, "what do you think that feels like?" The children all cry.

In a 2020 oral history of "The Addams Family" published by Entertainment Weekley, Sonnenfeld recalled the crying scene with clarity. Stressed out and facing a time crunch, the director was ordered to get real tears from his five-year-old actors ... and he had to be a little mean to do it.