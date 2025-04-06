Do Gilligan's Island And The Brady Bunch Share A Universe?

The central joke of Betty Thomas' 1995 hit comedy "The Brady Bunch Movie" and of Arlene Sanford's 1996 follow-up "A Very Brady Sequel" was that they were set in the present, but the Bradys themselves were caught in a strange cultural time-warp. Sherwood Schwartz's original "The Brady Bunch" sitcom ran from 1969 to 1974, and the adapters of the "Brady Bunch" films felt that the titular family needed to stay there. As such, the Bradys still dressed and behaved like they were in an ultra-wholesome, ultra-artificial TV sitcom, not perceiving that the world had changed since 1970. This allowed "The Brady Bunch Movie" and "A Very Brady Sequel" to serve as clever meta-commentaries. How would 1990s Americans react if they encountered 1970s sitcom characters in real life?

The plot of "A Very Brady Sequel" involved Carol Brady's (Shelley Long) presumed-dead husband Roy Martin (Tim Matheson) returning to the family to reclaim his wife. He moves in, creating chaos. Roy, unlike Carol's new husband Mike (Gary Cole), isn't lost in time, and he is bitter and sarcastic compared to how strangely wholesome the Bradys are. It will later be revealed that Roy is a con man named Trevor who is only insinuating himself into the Brady household to steal a $20 million horse statue they don't know they own.

At the end of "A Very Brady Sequel," Trevor nearly gets away with his plan, having absconded with the horse and arrived at the glitzy mansion of his potential buyer, a millionaire named Dr. Whitehead (John Hillerman). Trevor's plan is spoiled, however, when Carol arrives with the truth. Trevor, it seems, had previously sabotaged a ship at sea to get the horse in the first place, but lost track of it in a subsequent storm. He only caught up with the horse years later.

It turns out the ship he sabotaged was the S.S. Minnow from "Gilligan's Island."