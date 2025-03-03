The '80s Sci-Fi Sitcom That Returned The Castaways To Gilligan's Island

In the "ALF" episode "Somewhere Over the Rerun," also alternately titled as "The Ballad of Gilligan's Island" (September 28, 1987), the furry little alien ALF (voiced by Paul Fusco), becomes obsessed with watching reruns of "Gilligan's Island" on TV. ALF dreams of living with the castaways of Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom, feeling them to be delightfully funny and living in a tropical paradise. What could be better? He begins dressing in Hawaiian shirts and ordering bamboo furniture, hoping to turn the ordinarily unassuming Tanner household into something more interesting. (Part of the show's premise is that ALF has to live hidden inside the Tanner's suburban home, kept secret from the world, lest the existence of aliens throw Earth into a panic.)

ALF's obsession with "Gilligan's Island" leads him into the Tanners' backyard, where he begins digging up all the grass, hoping to create a tropical lagoon just like on his favorite show. This causes Willie (Max Wright) to become furious, and he demands that ALF fill in all the dirt he dug up. While filling the yard back in, ALF falls asleep and begins to dream. Naturally, he dreams that is living within "Gilligan's Island." In a twist, however, he is not on "Gilligan's Island" as it appeared in the 1960s, but how it might look in 1987, ALF's present day.

For the dream sequence, the makers of "ALF" hired original "Gilligan's Island" stars Dawn Wells, Russell Johnson, Alan Hale, Jr., and Bob Denver to reprise their roles. They also reconstructed a new version of the original "Gilligan's Island" sets, and ALF got to have multiple scenes interacting with the characters, making jokes and learning all about what their lives were like 20 years later.

It was the third-to-last time that members of the "Gilligan's Island" cast would unite to pay homage to the show, followed only by guest spots on "Baywatch" in 1992 and on "Roseanne" in 1995. The "Roseanne" episode also doesn't really count, as the surviving "Gilligan's Island" cast members (Wells, Johnson, and Denver) appeared playing the "Roseanne" characters in one scene. For "Baywatch," only Denver and Wells participated.