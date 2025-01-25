Bob Denver & Dawn Wells Reprised Their Gilligan's Island Roles On Baywatch

In the "Baywatch" episode "Now Sit Right Back and You'll Hear a Tale" (February 24, 1992), Eddie (Billy Warlock) and Shauni (Erika Eleniak) are out in the ocean trying to rescue a beleaguered jet skier, when they discover an island that they hadn't ever noticed before. Going ashore, they find that two people have been living on this island, stranded far from shore, for decades. They are Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) and Gilligan (Bob Denver), the same characters seen on the 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island."

Wait, what? Aren't those fictional characters? Gilligan and Mary Ann explain that their experiences being stranded on the uncharted desert isle are very much real. Shauni marvels, "I thought you were just a TV show!" But everyone sort of lets the unreality of the situation slip past. No further questions are asked about how Gilligan and Mary Ann were filmed or how their footage was converted into a 1964 CBS comedy series.

There is a practical reason, however, for how Gilligan and Mary Ann are on this Californian island, instead of the original island where their show took place. It seems that the pair arrived on the secondary island after the Professor was able to construct a two-person vessel, allowing them to flee their original tropical home. They complain that people came to their island all the time (a regular occurrence on "Gilligan's Island"), but they never found a way to escape. With the arrival of Eddie and Shauni, though, it seems their prayers have finally been answered.

Once Gilligan and Mary Ann return to the mainland, however, they meet the enthused Captain Thorpe (Monte Markham) who is a huge "Gilligan's Island" fan, and he just happens to have won the lottery. With his newfound wealth, he wants to produce his own version of "Gilligan's Island," with Gilligan and Mary Ann playing themselves. It's all very meta, as was trendy in the 1990s.