The Gilligan's Island Cast Had A Crossover With Roseanne
The "Roseanne" episode "Sherwood Schwartz: A Loving Tribute" (May 24, 1995) was, as the title implies, a tribute to one of the most successful sitcom creators to play the game. Schwartz, of course, is the mastermind behind both "Gilligan's Island" and "The Brady Bunch," and he worked as a writer on shows like "My Favorite Martian," "The Red Skelton Show," and "I Married Joan." Schwartz is a giant of the televised medium, and many TV shows owe him a debt; he provided several generations of goofy comedians with inspiration.
"Gilligan's Island" was particularly well-known among the public, partly because of its indelibly dumb humor, and partly because of endless reruns that continued through the 1980s. Every American knew the premise of "Gilligan's Island" and every sitcom writer wanted to emulate its success. It stood to reason that the makers of "Roseanne" — a blue-collar sitcom — would want to pay it, and Sherwood Schwartz, homage.
In "A Loving Tribute," the characters of "Roseanne" were transposed into "Gilligan's Island" as a fantasy sequence. Dan (John Goodman), had a boat in his garage that he intended to repair by hand, a project that his wife Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) hated. Dan imagines taking the boat out to sea with his wife and six friends, and his fantasy takes a dark turn. His boat hit bad weather and the seven characters became stranded. Also, for some reason, they have all been transformed into "Gilligan's Island" characters. Dan became the Skipper, and Roseanne became Ginger. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) turned into Gilligan, while Leon and Beverly (Martin Mull and Estelle Parsons) became Mr. and Mrs. Howell. Darlene (Sarah Gilbert) turned into Mary Ann, and Mark (Glenn Quinn) became the Professor.
As one might predict, slapstick shenanigans ensue. It's all lighthearted fun, and gave the "Roseanne" cast a chance to stretch their comic muscles a little.
The cast of Roseanne and the cast of Gilligan's Island swapped places
The characters on "Gilligan's Island" have become archetypal in their familiarity, so watching the likes of John Goodman playing the Skipper, originated by Alan Hale, is a gas. Metcalf is particularly good at emulating Bob Denver's Gilligan mannerisms, and Mull has a very good Jim Backus impersonation. More than anything, it's fun to see modern sitcom characters re-create the type of humor that was in vogue thirty years previous. It highlights both how much sitcoms have evolved since 1964 ... but also how much has remained the same. "Roseanne" isn't quite the slapstick farce that "Gilligan's" was, but a lot of the story structures remained the same through the mid-1990s.
Then, not to be outdone, "Loving Tribute" features a swap.
Over the episode's credits, the cameras cut back to Dan's and Roseanne's home, only to reveal that "Gilligan's Island" stars Denver, Tina Louise, Russell Johnson, and Dawn Wells have usurped their lives. Denver plays Jackie (!) complete with earrings, Louise plays Roseanne, Wells plays Darlene, and Johnson plays Mark. Sadly, Hale, Backus, and Natalie Schafer had all passed by 1995.
In the scene, each character enters in "Roseanne" costumes, each one with a round of applause. David (Johnny Galecki) notices that something is amiss. In a fun meta moment, the "Island" actors, in character as the "Roseanne" characters, talk about how great the script is and notice that it was written by Sherwood Schwartz. Schwartz himself then enters the scene and admonishes them for breaking character. "You're fired," Tina Louise/Roseanne says. "Get me the guy who wrote 'The Brady Bunch.'" Schwartz sheepishly reminds her that he wrote that show too. Roseanne re-hires him on the spot, and Schwartz exits. Scene.
Schwartz passed away in 2011 at the age of 96. His contributions to pop TV cannot be measured. It was very sweet for the makers of "Roseanne" to have him on. "Roseanne," meanwhile, lives on as "The Connors," but without Roseanne Barr.