10 Worst Cameos In Marvel Movies & TV Shows

Marvel Studios ruled the cinematic landscape from 2008 until around 2019, thanks in no small part to the novelty of its shared universe, a concept every film studio tried and failed to mimic. Beginning with Jon Favreau's "Iron Man," the Marvel Cinematic Universe successfully propelled popular heroes and villains to the big screen, culminating with enormous blockbuster events in the form of "Avengers" movies, not to mention standout hits like Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" and Jon Watts' "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

More impressively, the MCU made frequent use of the ultimate gimmick: cameos, often arising during mid-credit scenes, which usually introduced or teased new characters like Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Collector (Benicio del Toro), who would often go on to play vital roles in later pictures. In fact, one could argue the MCU took off due to Samuel L. Jackson's surprising appearance as Nick Fury in "Iron Man."

Sometimes, the cameos surface in the middle of a movie, such as in Charlie Cox's not-so-crowd-pleasing appearance as Matt Murdock in "No Way Home." At any rate, these well-placed moments expanded the universe, moved the narrative forward, or, at the very least, teased greater things to come.

Alas, not all of them worked. A surprising amount of MCU cameos fell flat, particularly in films following "Avengers: Endgame," sometimes promising unique new storylines that haven't paid off. Here are the 10 worst examples of pointless MCU cameos, ranked in no particular order.