Marvel Lied To David Hasselhoff With Promises Of A 'Forever' Role

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be winding down in earnest (films like "The Marvels" and shows like "Secret Invasion" aren't nearly as successful as their forbears), perhaps audiences may finally be able to speak about the series as it if weren't an inevitability. The MCU indeed stood like a mighty colossus over the entire film industry for the better part of 15 years, but there was nothing beyond our uncreative assumptions to indicate that it had to happen or that it would last forever.

Perhaps with that attitude gone, audiences will be able to see films like "Blade" as a stylish action/horror flick unto itself, and not a dry run for something better down the line. Perhaps the 1996 pilot for "Generation X" can be accepted merely as a low-budget, MTV-inflected take on the X-Men. And perhaps TV movies like David Goyer's 1998 actioner "Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D." can be viewed as an earnest, campy effort to entertain, and not merely a stumbling block on the way to Jon Favreau's "Iron Man."

I may be the only author to ever type these words, but Goyer's "Nick Fury" film is not that bad. It certainly strains against its low budget, and I can't give many props to the clunky script, but David Hasselhoff is perfectly decent in the title role, and Goyer managed to capture a particular, broad, straight-from-the-page comic book tone that this '90s teen recalls with clarity.

Hasselhoff revealed that he was promised essentially a lifetime tenure playing Nick Fury. In the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards, Hasselhoff even noted that he received personal blessings from Stan Lee, who explained Nick Fury was meant to be a somewhat parodic character.

Everyone lied.