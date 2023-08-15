The Marvels Will Continue Nick Fury's Story From Secret Invasion (Sorry)

This post contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's "It's All Connected" approach has always been a double-edged sword. When every MCU film and series builds on those that came before them, you can't just sweep a misstep like "Thor: The Dark World" under the rug. In the past, however, the franchise has managed to turn its lemons into lemonade, much like it did when it made "The Dark World" a key aspect of Thor's arc in "Avengers: Endgame."

Now, the House of Ideas is facing what might be its greatest challenge yet thanks to "Secret Invasion." What could've been a triumphant series adaptation of the acclaimed 2008 comic book story by writer Brian Michael Bendis and illustrator Leinil Francis Yu has instead become the MCU's biggest faux pas. Adding insult to the injury that is the show's bad reviews, "Secret Invasion" had some of the lowest viewership for an MCU Disney+ TV show thus far. That could present a problem, seeing as it feeds directly into the next MCU film, "The Marvels."

For those who skipped Marvel's John le Carré-lite spy drama, "Secret Invasion" saw Samuel L. Jackson's beleaguered former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury thwart a group of Skrulls hell-bent on claiming Earth as their own, only for the planet to plunge into civil unrest after the presence of the shape-shifting aliens was made public knowledge. Along the way, we discovered Fury is married to a Skrull named Varra (Charlayne Woodard), who left Earth with him at the end of the series to journey to S.A.B.E.R.'s space station to try to negotiate a peace deal between the Kree and Skrulls.

"You see a trajectory: what Fury's dealing with, with the Skulls and everything, in that series really determines how he feels about the Skulls in our film," director Nia DaCosta told Total Film Magazine.