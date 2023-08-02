The Loki Season 2 Trailer Is Breaking Records – Can This Show Save The MCU?

Rome wasn't built in a day, nor did its empire collapse in one. The same could be said for the commercial juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has struggled to find its footing since bringing the decade-in-the-making story that was The Infinity Saga to a close with "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

At first, things didn't seem too disconcerting. After a pandemic preventing any MCU films or series from dropping in 2020 (save for a top-notch final season of the MCU-adjacent "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), the following year saw the House of Ideas unleash a plethora of films in addition to its very first Disney+ series, many of which were perfectly decent (although there were some significant disappointments). We even got our first legitimate big swing from the franchise with "Eternals" (which is good, actually), along with the first season of "Loki," an overall enjoyable series that used the multiverse to tell a genuinely character-focused story about the God of Mischief.

However, by the time the "Loki" season 2 trailer arrived two years later, things had taken a turn for the worse. After a decidedly uneven 2022 full of both encouraging highs and worrying lows, the MCU has really struggled in the first half of 2023. It's gotten to the point where audiences seem pretty over MCU stuff, with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" the solitary exception that proves the rule (and even then, as the belated finale to James Gunn's "Guardians" trilogy that started nine years ago, you could argue it was something of a holdover from the MCU's glory days).

Might "Loki" season 2 be the thing that revitalizes the Marvel train and helps get Kevin Feige's house in order (even with the Jonathan Majors in the room)? Well, Loki should be used to being burdened by glorious purpose by now, shouldn't he?