Russell Crowe Shot Two Versions Of Every Thor: Love And Thunder Scene With Different Accents

If superhero fans didn't realize it before, they certainly have a better idea now: Marvel movies tend to remain in a state of flux right up until the moment that the world premiere begins — and, sometimes, even after that! Thanks to their consistent success, Marvel movies in general, and Kevin Feige in particular, have gained a reputation for carefully planning out every step of the process as each of the early "Phase One" films progressively added up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. The fact that the first "Iron Man" was largely filmed without a completed script and that Thanos himself wasn't originally meant to be the archvillain of the MCU, of course, tells a vastly different story.

However, more than many other recent films, "Thor: Love and Thunder" has seemed to put this narrative front and center. First, director Taika Waititi himself admitted that he tends to find his films "in post." Then came the news of a few planned cameos that were ultimately left out of the final cut. By the time fans got a look at the film for themselves this past weekend, the sheer amount of deleted scenes and missing footage present in the trailers indicated quite a bit of behind-the-scenes tinkering going on — but don't expect a director's cut.

Today brings us even more evidence of just how much of "Love and Thunder" Waititi was figuring out as he went along. According to star Russell Crowe, who plays the Greek god Zeus, he could've ended up with a much different accent.