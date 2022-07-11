Don't Expect To See A Director's Cut Of Thor: Love And Thunder

In case you're expecting (or campaigning for) a director's cut of Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder," I regret to inform you that it is in vain. "Thor: Love and Thunder" is the most Taika Waititi film to have been made so far, basking in the director's eccentric vision right up to the final frame. This most probably means that Waititi already exercised maximum artistic control over the project, making the film's theatrical cut the only one that matters, in this context.

When asked whether he is aware of a petition making the rounds on the internet for a "Love and Thunder" director's cut, Waititi expressed his opinion on the notion of director's cuts as a whole, and what his version of the same would probably entail (via The Hollywood Reporter):

"I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director's cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'Oh you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four and a half hours long!' It's not good, at four and a half hours. There's a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there. You don't even have to pause it."

Waititi's opinion on director's cuts is not something everybody will agree with, which is fine — contrarian perspectives about film can coexist within the same space. Waititi clearly is not a fan of extended versions or different cuts of original theatrical runs, so the theatrical cut of "Thor: Love and Thunder" will have to make do for now.