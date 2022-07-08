20 Different Versions Of A Key Thor: Love And Thunder Scene Were Shot, According To Natalie Portman

This process was completely new for Portman, who noted that in her experience it was the opposite, with filmmakers hoping they had enough good stuff to put in the final product. In the case of "Thor: Love and Thunder," Portman said, "This had overflow, so that was really surprising." Not only was there an excess in story and setting that was cut out of the final version, Waititi also shot a plethora of takes on some scenes, just to make sure they had the best shot possible. According to Portman, some of the more emotional scenes between Thor and Jane was responsible for a lot of footage.

"I don't want to spoil anything, but there are some very emotional scenes," Portman said. "We filmed 20 different versions of [one key scene]." Of course, we're not going to spoil which scene that is because we're not monsters, but it's clear that Portman, Hemsworth, and Waititi wanted to make sure the moment was perfect. "There's a few pivotal emotional scenes, but we did really, really different things, many different times," she added. This was all part of Waititi's plan, and his, as she described it, "demand for spontaneity." She continued by saying, "His requirement that every take be different and new and fresh is something I hope I get to bring into every project I work on."

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is currently in theaters.