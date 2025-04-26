Reacher Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

After basing its first season on the debut Jack Reacher novel "Killing Floor," "Reacher" jumped far ahead in Lee Child's original book series by choosing to adapt the 11th entry, "Bad Luck and Trouble," for season 2. Now, the show has arguably already adapted the best book in the Jack Reacher canon, bringing "Persuader" to life in season 3. Still, it's not as if showrunner Nick Santora and his writers are running low on source material. There are now 29 Jack Reacher novels alongside a collection of short stories and a guide to the world of Reacher called "Rules." Which of these forms the basis for "Reacher" season 4 remains unconfirmed at the time of writing, but there are several likely possibilities.

In an interview with /Film, Alan Ritchson expressed his desire to see 1998's "Die Trying" adapted, saying, "I do think the stories like 'Die Trying,' where he's really drug reluctantly into the situation, is more true to who he is, because I think otherwise Reacher just wants to be left alone." In a separate interview, the star explained how "Die Trying" was the second book he read when prepping for the series, and in his estimation was "full of so many of the attributes that I think both translate well to film and that I would just have a lot of fun bringing to life." The book sees Reacher alone in Chicago when, after he helps a young woman with her laundry bags, he's taken captive and transported across the U.S. The ex-military policeman ultimately takes on a radical militia who want to secede from the country.

Of course, at this point we have no official confirmation of whether "Die Trying" will, in fact, be the book on which season 4 of "Reacher" is based. Meanwhile, Child has said he's open to original stories on "Reacher," suggesting that, at some point in the future, we may even see the show's writers produce their own tale separate from the original novels. But with so many books to choose from, all of which are beloved by fans, that seems unlikely for the time being.