Alan Ritchson Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With Reacher Season 2

When it comes to the success of "Reacher," which has broken Prime Video streaming records with its third season, we can point to the pulpy fun of the whole thing and star Alan Ritchson being the most book-accurate version of the lead character yet. But really, we all come to "Reacher" for the simple pleasure of watching a large man punch a lot of people really hard. Since the very first season of "Reacher," which featured some incredible fight scenes, the show has prided itself on presenting some of the most brutal combat yet to appear in a premium drama. The 6-foot 3-inch Ritchson is every bit the hulking ex-Army man of the books and puts his physical prowess to brutal use throughout the series' three seasons, dispatching entire gangs of enemies with relative ease.

Advertisement

For some, however, "Reacher" season 2 was a bit of a step down from the wildly successful first season. In the second run of episodes, Reacher was surrounded by his former Army unit, the 110th Special Investigators, and many saw this as "Reacher" jumping too far ahead in Lee Child's original book series before viewers really had a chance to get to know the central character well enough. Those same viewers were likely pleased to see that "Reacher" season 3 fixed the problems of season 2, putting Ritchson's hero back on a solo mission as he tries to get to the bottom of a rug business' dodgy dealings.

For Ritchson himself, however, there were more problems with season 2 than jumping too far ahead in the books. The star seemingly had some major issues with the fight scenes in season 2, and it seems he made a point of fixing them for season 3.

Advertisement