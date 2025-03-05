Why Jack Reacher Author Lee Child Is Open To Original Stories On The Prime Video Series

It's hard to imagine a streaming series based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels going wrong — as long as it sticks to the source material. Child's books are immensely popular, and all Prime Video had to do was follow the blueprint laid by Child, which is exactly what they did with "Reacher." The show debuted to record-breaking Prime Video streaming numbers back in 2022 and has been going strong ever since. Showrunner Nick Santora chose to hew closely to Child's writing and it paid off — though it helped that star Alan Ritchson was a much better, more book-accurate version of Jack Reacher than Tom Cruise, who previously played the role in two movies.

Considering the series' respect for the novels, we at /Film took it upon ourselves to suggest 12 books "Reacher" should adapt for its third season. Ultimately, Santora chose to base "Reacher" season 3 on "Persuader," which is both the best Jack Reacher book and the seventh in Child's hugely-popular series, which now spans 29 novels. But while the preeminent Jack Reacher book has now been taken off the board, there's still plenty of source material for the show moving forward, especially when you consider Child also wrote a collection of short stories and a guide to the world of Reacher called "Rules." What's more, Child's brother Andrew is set to continue writing the books in his brother's stead, and while some fans aren't quite as enamored with the younger Child's take, it at least means Santora and co. will have some possibilities to consider should they ever make it through the other 29 books in the series.

Of course, while Child is an executive producer on the show, "Reacher" isn't necessarily beholden to the text of his novels. The series could conceivably deviate from Child's books if it wanted, and already has in minor ways. According to Child himself, he would welcome such a development, too, which considering how well his streaming series has fared by following the books thus far, is a tad surprising.