"Avatar" is the most successful film of all time at the box office, but when James Cameron waited more than a decade to make a sequel, some people wondered whether he'd be able to repeat the critical and commercial highs of that movie. At this point, it's a cliche to say that you should never bet against James Cameron. "Avatar: The Way of Water" is even better than the first film, full of wonder and spectacle in every frame, and it wound up being the third-most-successful movie ever. After all, before he moved to Pandora and never looked back, the man gave us everything from "The Terminator" to "Titanic." He understands large-scale entertainment like no one else.

That's why the next "Avatar" film can't come quickly enough. The movie was originally rumored to be titled "Avatar: The Seed Bearer," but producer Jon Landau told ComicBook.com in 2023 that they were going with a different title. The release date has shifted, too; while (after many delays) "Avatar 3" was announced for a December 2024 bow, the movie instead won't arrive until December 2025, after being delayed with various Disney and Marvel projects.

In other words, we don't really know much about what shape "Avatar 3" will take quite yet. Still, "Avatar: The Way Of Water" sets up a number of interesting potential places for the third film to go, including Spider (Jack Champion) going over to the dark side, as well as whatever's going on with Kira (Sigourney Weaver) apparently being a miraculous birth. Whenever Cameron's lonu (ready), we'll be lonu (ready).