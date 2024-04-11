Alien: Romulus Footage Reaction: Practical Xenomorphs And Facehuggers Bring The Horror [CinemaCon 2024]

Spoilers follow! Be warned!

The footage opens with Cailee Spaeny's character wandering through a spaceship with another character played by Aileen Wu. The ship appears to be in tatters; broken down and ruined. The characters are trying to solve a problem — and it might have something to do with the fact that the ship is in rough shape. They also come across a destroyed android that appears to have been ripped apart. In short, things are bad.

Another crew member, played by David Jonsson, is suddenly in a room with red flashing lights. The doors are locked shut, separating the crew members from one another. Everyone appears to be panicking — and can you blame them? They're in an "Alien" movie.

David Jonsson's character turns out to be an android in the process of rebooting. As he's in the midst of doing this, a swarm of facehuggers come bursting through the walls and swim in some shallow water the characters find themselves standing in. One of the crew members is pulled under the water. It's worth noting everything here looks practical, not overly done with CGI., At one point, a facehugger is crawling on the ceiling, only to drop down and attack. Eventually, the sealed doors are opened and the characters run for their lives, chased by dozens of facehuggers.

This tense moment was followed by another scene: the aftermath. Aileen Wu's character was attacked by a facehugger — which means a chestburster is on its way. Yikes. A character played by Isabela Merced is left alone with Aileen Wu's character. "Please don't leave me," Aileen Wu's character says — but it's too late; the chestburster is, well, bursting. It results in lots and lots of blood, and eventually, a tiny baby Xenomorph crawls forth.

Again: all of this is done practically, and it looks genuinely scary. Here's hoping the entire film matches the intensity of this footage.

"Alien: Romulus" opens August 16, 2024.