Alien: Romulus Brought Back The Team That Built The Original Alien Queen

Consider this a rite of passage for the "Alien" franchise. Any time a new movie is set to debut, the most pressing question on the minds of fans typically manifests around how the Xenomorph design will look this time around. Every movie has brought its own twist on the formula of H.R. Giger's classic original conception, either opting for a more animalistic look (as in "Alien 3") or more like an unholy mash-up prototype (on display in both "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant") that mostly only hints at the well-known creature from the original. But arguably no director added to the lore and made it their own quite like James Cameron did with "Aliens," introducing the concept of the Xenomorph queen and reimagining the species as an insect-like hive.

While the rest of us are still coming down from the high produced by the excellent "Alien: Romulus" teaser, director Fede Álvarez has already addressed many of the biggest concerns fans undoubtedly had. While we don't get a real look at his take on the xenomorph in motion (the official image above comes directly from the studio), that isn't stopping him from teasing the "perfect organism" that's caused so much death and destruction throughout the "Alien" universe.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the horror filmmaker revealed that he's taking his cues from Cameron: