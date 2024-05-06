Vin Diesel Is Finally Returning To The Sci-Fi Franchise That Made His Name

After years of promises that it would happen, the fourth "Riddick" movie is, indeed, finally happening. Vin Diesel is set to return as the titular character in a new installment of the franchise titled "Riddick: Furya," with David Twohy again serving as director. For the fourth time since the turn of the millennium, Diesel will be playing in the sandbox that helped make him a movie star in the first place.

According to a press release, "Furya" will begin production on August 26, 2024, with filming set to take place in Germany, Spain, and the U.K. This brings the project full circle, as Diesel and Twohy have been trying to make it for some time. In 2019, the "Fast & Furious" star shared on Instagram that the script for "Riddick 4" was complete. It's taken nearly five years to get all of the ducks in a row but the duo has managed to will this one into existence. The synopsis for the fourth installment reads as follows:

In "Riddick: Furya," Riddick finally returns to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new monster. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

There is no word yet on who is due to star alongside Diesel. The actor will additionally produce the film alongside Samantha Vincent, Thorsten Schumacher, Lars Sylvest, and Joe Neurauter. It's unclear if any cast members from the previous "Riddick" films will be involved. To date, the franchise encompasses 2000's "Pitch Black," 2004's "The Chronicles of Riddick," and 2013's "Riddick." All three films were directed by Twohy.