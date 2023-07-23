What Is Vin Diesel's Best Role? Here's What /Film Readers Had To Say

Mr. Vin Diesel has made a name for himself playing monotone bruisers; big guys who look like they want to smash your skull in if you get in your way (Diesel was a bouncer before he became an actor, so that makes sense). But he's also a family man when it comes to the "Fast and Furious" films. He's also been a talking tree, a sci-fi warrior, a mobster, a military grunt in a Steven Spielberg movie, and more. While Diesel seems solely committed to playing Dom in the "Furious" saga these days, we shouldn't forget about his other work, some of which is quite good (and others ... not).

To get to the bottom of what Diesel's best role is, we here at /Film asked our readers to weigh in. Then we compiled the results in a special, massive supercomputer (just kidding, it was Excel). The results may actually surprise you. They kind of surprised me! So let's take a look at Vin Diesel's best roles, starting at the bottom.