Riddick Became A Box Office Success Because Vin Diesel Refused To Let His Passion Project Die

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

It's safe to say that Vin Diesel is an actor who has made the most out of every single opportunity given to him. From voicing Groot in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise — a role that requires him to say just three words over and over again most of the time (and in multiple languages) — to leading the "Fast & Furious" series as Dom Toretto, Diesel has generated more than $14 billion at the box office through the movies he's starred in. Yet, it is a modest, mid-budget hit from a decade ago that remains arguably the most fascinating thing he's ever done. With 2013's "Riddick," Diesel used every tool at his disposal to bring a passion project to fruition.

In the time between the release of the "Pitch Black" sequel "The Chronicles of Riddick" in 2004 and "Riddick" in 2013, Diesel became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, in no small part thanks to "Fast & Furious" becoming a multi-billion-dollar juggernaut, following the aftermath of the wildly successful "Fast Five." With that power, rather than chase another big, shiny new franchise, he chose to use all of his cache and might to revisit the character of Riddick and do it in the way he wanted to do it, with no major studio there to tell him no. Even though seemingly everything was working against him and the movie, it actually ended up panning out surprisingly well. Even for those uninterested in the franchise at hand, the story behind it is undeniably fascinating.

In this week's Tales From the Box Office, in honor of the 10th anniversary of "Riddick," we're looking back at the film, the unique way Diesel essentially willed it into existence, how Universal wound up involved in a project they wanted no part of, what happened when the movie finally hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade later.