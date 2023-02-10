Vin Diesel And David Twohy Planning Fourth Riddick Outing In Riddick: Furya

"Pitch Black" remains a banger. It's very early-2000s, for sure, but it's also peak Vin Diesel being a monster-killing badass. If you need a refresher, "Pitch Black" is a survival sci-fi horror movie about a transport that crashes on an alien planet where the survivors encounter deadly creatures that kill when the sun goes down. Among the ragtag group is a dangerous convict being transported by his cruel handler and so much of the movie rests on the mystery of this guy who wears goggles all the dang time.

Riddick was a perfect character for Vin Diesel, whose low, gravelly voice could really sound menacing and playful and it allowed him to fully embrace an anti-hero. Riddick is very much in the Snake Plissken mold. He's always looking out for himself, but he has a heart and can't be a complete bastard when people need him.

It also helps that his eyes are all shiny and he can see in the dark, which is a pretty big advantage when it comes to fighting aliens that live in the shadows.

The series has spawned two sequels, 2004's "The Chronicles of Riddick," a wild, big-budget "Flash Gordon"-adjacent sci-fi soap opera, and 2013's "Riddick," which attempted to go back to the roots of the first film. Neither is as successful as the first, but that doesn't mean Diesel and his constant Riddick collaborator, David Twohy, don't want to take another stab at it.

Enter "Riddick: Furya," which Twohy and Diesel are preparing to shop around at the European Film Market next week. This third sequel would see the character returning to his home planet.